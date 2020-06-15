A Special Delivery…Ander Joseph Ochs
Monday, June 15, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
A special delivery…Ander Joseph Ochs.
Tyler and Amy Ochs, of Lucinda, are proud to announce the birth of Ander. He is the couple’s first born.
He was born on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 2:43 p.m. at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, weighing 9 lbs. 1 oz. and 21” long.
Harper Hart, Ander’s big sister, also welcomes him into their home.
His maternal grandparents are Roxie and Harry Hart, of Rt. 157, Oil City.
His paternal grandparents are Larry “Butch” Ochs, of Lucinda, and Leslie “Lex” Ochs, of Townville.
