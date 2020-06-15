 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

A Special Delivery…Ander Joseph Ochs

Monday, June 15, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

AnderA special delivery…Ander Joseph Ochs.

Tyler and Amy Ochs, of Lucinda, are proud to announce the birth of Ander. He is the couple’s first born.

He was born on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 2:43 p.m. at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, weighing 9 lbs. 1 oz. and 21” long.

Harper Hart, Ander’s big sister, also welcomes him into their home.

His maternal grandparents are Roxie and Harry Hart, of Rt. 157, Oil City.

His paternal grandparents are Larry “Butch” Ochs, of Lucinda, and Leslie “Lex” Ochs, of Townville.

To submit a birth announcement, email news@exploreClarion.com.

Birth Announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

Lec Logo(1)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.