Amos Glenn Walker, 96, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on June 13, 2020 at McKinley Health Center.

Born on June 16, 1923 in Williamsburg, Pa to the late Ralph W. and Alice Margaret Lewis Walker.

Amos served in the Army in the Pacific theater during WWII from 1943 to 1946. He retired from the Piney Dam power plant after 35 years.

He was a lifelong member of the American Legion in Clarion, a former Clarion Masonic Lodge member, and a member of the Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church. During his lifetime, Amos always enjoyed the outdoors by camping, boating, hunting, and fishing. In his retirement he kept himself busy by fixing things.

Amos is survived by his children, Glenn and Holly Walker of Corsica, Vicky and Gary Rankin of Clarion, and Marsha and Jack Berry of Concord, NC; six step-children, Scott Tenney of Grand Valley, Roger Tenney Grand Valley, Liz Anderson of Toccoa, GA, Audrey Romaniszyn of Titusville, Rhonda Taylor of Titusville, and Donald J. Hanson of Grand Valley; and one sister, Peg Switzer of Mercer. He is also survived by grandchildren Glenn (Lori) Walker Jr., Melissa Phillips, Jamie Phillips, Amy Phillips, Tara Barnett, Kris Geer, Jennifer Rebuck, Dan Rankin, Katie Love, Marcy Monrean and Casey Wassum. Numerous great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-step-grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Edith Host Walker and wife, Elizabeth Walker, and sister, Annabelle Neal.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood Street Clarion, Pa. Funeral Services will immediately follow the visitation at 3 p.m. with Rev. William Saxman officiating. Interment will be at Reidsburg Cemetery following the funeral service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Janice Semeyn and the staff at McKinley Health Center for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Cancer Center.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

