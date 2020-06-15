Betty Lou Cramer, 75, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Franklin on July 28, 1944 she was a daughter of the late Lewis James Lindsey Sr. and Betty June Lindsey.

Betty was a 1962 graduate of Franklin High School. She worked for a number of years in the Fiscal Services Office at the former Franklin Hospital.

She enjoyed reading, playing games, crafts, embroidery, baking, camping and swimming. Above all, Betty loved God and loved spending time with her family.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Franklin.

Surviving are Betty’s three children, June Lynn Hoffman and her husband John of Franklin, Bryan Cramer and his wife JoMarie of Franklin and Butch Cramer of Greenville; two siblings, Lewis James Lindsey Jr. of Franklin and Rebecca Barnes of Franklin; six grandchildren, Wendy Lynn Hoffman of Franklin, Melissa Marie Dempsey of Franklin, Ashlee Lynn Hoffman of California, Casey Cramer of Franklin, Maxwell Cramer of Greenville and Jake Cramer of Conneaut Lake.

Additionally surviving are two great-grandchildren, Brieanna Gaurrich and Gavin Gaurrich both of Franklin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jack Lindsey.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome for a time to celebrate Betty’s life from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. A private Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery for immediate family.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the service live streamed at www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome.

Memorial donations may be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue PO Box 784 Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.