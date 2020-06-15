Beverly A. Thompson, 63, a lifelong resident of Knox, died Wednesday, June 10 at Clarion Hospital after a brief illness.

Born May 25, 1957, in Oil City, she was the daughter of James D. Thompson Sr. and Jean P. Thompson.

Bev graduated from Keystone High School and the former Clarion State College. For 40 years, Bev worked at a vocation she loved: supporting and caring for the developmentally disabled.

She was a lifelong member of Mt. Joy United Methodist Church in Knox, where she sang in the choir. She also served as a board member of Clarion County Special Olympics.

Bev loved to read, travel, build jigsaw puzzles, attend the theater, sit around a fire with friends, and was known to be relentless in her pursuit of the perfect seashell. Though she lived in Pennsylvania all her life, New England and its many lighthouses held a special place in her heart.

A meticulous woodworker, Bev crafted intricate ornaments which will hang for years to come on the Christmas trees of her family and friends.

When others had moved on to the adult table, Bev always found a way to sneak back to the kids’ table, where the conversation and company were more fun. That was Bev, young at heart. She always had time to play another hand of cards, snatch up a baby in her arms, or read another book to a young niece or nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Thompson and a brother, David Thompson.

Survivors include her close friend, Joyce Martin; six siblings, Donna (Bill) Pollock; James (Joanne) Thompson; Tom Thompson; Terry Thompson; Barb (Gary) Rhoades; Deb (David) Weaver; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Joy United Methodist Church, Knox.

A private memorial service will be held for close family and friends at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church in Knox.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.