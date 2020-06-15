BREAKING NEWS: Butler Health System Announces Layoffs Across System

BUTLER, Pa. – Butler Health System (BHS) announced the layoff of 57 positions, and 10 furloughed positions, on Monday.

According to a release issued by BHS, positions impacted are across the entire health system, and include the pending closure of Butler Memorial Hospital’s skilled nursing facility, or Transitional Care Facility. In addition, approximately 60 vacant positions have been eliminated and will not be filled.

“The coronavirus pandemic has placed severe stress on hospital and health system’s finances across the U.S., including BHS,” said BHS officials in the release. “Increased costs have combined with severely decreased revenues, resulting in BHS losing of tens of millions of dollars over the past several months.”

BHS said it is seeking support and has been in regular contact with elected officials at the state and federal level.

“BHS is doing its part to assure that members of Congress understand the financial devastation that Covid-19 has caused almost all hospitals and health systems, including Butler Health System, and its 2 hospitals, Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.