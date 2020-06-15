BREAKING NEWS: Man Killed in ATV Crash in Knox Township

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 21-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash in Knox Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the fatal crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, on Huefner Spring Road, just east of Koehler Drive, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Michael D. Brown, of Crescent City, Florida, was operating a 2006 Yamaha YFS200 Special Edition ATV, traveling west on Huefner Spring Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and traveled up an embankment off the north side of the roadway.

Brown was thrown from the vehicle as it continued west across the embankment. He struck a large rock which caused fatal injuries, according to police.

Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Ambulance Service, and Frye’s Towing assisted at the scene.

