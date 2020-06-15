 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: Man Killed in ATV Crash in Knox Township

Monday, June 15, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-line-1024x680KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 21-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash in Knox Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the fatal crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, on Huefner Spring Road, just east of Koehler Drive, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Michael D. Brown, of Crescent City, Florida, was operating a 2006 Yamaha YFS200 Special Edition ATV, traveling west on Huefner Spring Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and traveled up an embankment off the north side of the roadway.

Brown was thrown from the vehicle as it continued west across the embankment. He struck a large rock which caused fatal injuries, according to police.

Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Ambulance Service, and Frye’s Towing assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.