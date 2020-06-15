BREAKING NEWS: Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Route 208

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on State Route 208 on Sunday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 6:42 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, a motorcycle crash occurred on State Route 208, at its intersection with Millerstown Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 72-year-old Evan S. Pippin, of Cranberry, was operating a 2009 Honda Silver Wing motorcycle, traveling on State Route 208, when he hit the gas by accident, went across the road and struck a telephone pole.

Pippin was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on his back. He suffered suspected serious injuries and was flown to Allegheny General Hospital by LifeFlight.

He was wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene.

Police say Pippin was cited for a traffic violation.

