Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Whoopie Pies

Monday, June 15, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This dessert is ideal for a potluck gathering!

Cherry Whoopie Pies

Ingredients

1 – regular size package red velvet cake mix

3 large eggs
1/2 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon almond extract
36 maraschino cherries, halved

Filling:

3/4 cup canned cream cheese frosting
2/3 cup whipped topping
1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, eggs, oil, and extract; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium for two minutes.

~Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls two inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Top each with a cherry half. Bake at 350° for eight to 10 minutes or until edges are set. Cool for two minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

~For filling, beat frosting and whipped topping until blended; fold in chopped cherries. Spread filling on the bottoms of half of the cookies; top with remaining cookies. Refrigerate until serving.

~Makes three dozen.


