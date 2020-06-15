Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Whoopie Pies

This dessert is ideal for a potluck gathering!

Cherry Whoopie Pies

Ingredients

1 – regular size package red velvet cake mix



3 large eggs1/2 cup canola oil1 teaspoon almond extract36 maraschino cherries, halved

Filling:

3/4 cup canned cream cheese frosting

2/3 cup whipped topping

1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, eggs, oil, and extract; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium for two minutes.

~Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls two inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Top each with a cherry half. Bake at 350° for eight to 10 minutes or until edges are set. Cool for two minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

~For filling, beat frosting and whipped topping until blended; fold in chopped cherries. Spread filling on the bottoms of half of the cookies; top with remaining cookies. Refrigerate until serving.

~Makes three dozen.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.