Clarion Hospital Reports One New Positive COVID-19 Test

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported one new positive COVID-19 test since their last report.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update: Monday, June 15, 2020

On Monday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/14/2020: 1259

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 862

Positives: 38

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/14/2020: 6289

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 2981

Positives: 244

Hospital Inpatients as of 06/15/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 1 patient. 1 suspected. 0 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death to the PA Department of Health yesterday, June 14, 2020.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

– Practice good hygiene.

– Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

