Dennis James Cochran, 64, of Knox, passed away at home surrounded by family June 12, 2020 following an extended illness.

Born November 15, 1955, Denny was the son of the late Clifford and Laura Cochran.

Denny was a graduate of Keystone High School. He was a Beaver Township supervisor for 30 years and drove truck for McKissick Trucking. He loved working as a township supervisor and always said there was nothing better than putting a truck down the road.

On September 10, 1994 Denny married Tina Hurrelbrink who survives.

Denny was a member of the American Legion Post 720 and the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club. Denny joined the Knox Volunteer Fire Co. in 1976 where helped build the current Knox firehall and was an Honorary Member. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed coaching baseball, helping with boy scouts and hunting.

Along with his wife Denny is survived by his children Kayla Simpson of Corisca, Natasha (Ben) Wise of Reynoldsville, Dakota (Pasqualina) Cochran of Chicora and Braiden Cochran of Knox; his grandchildren Garrett Simpson and Jasen Simpson of Corsica and Colben Wise, Emmalyn Wise and Brody Wise of Reynoldsville. Also surviving are three brothers Ray (Pat) Cochran, Clifford (Florence) Cochran and Ricky (Janet) Cochran; his mother and father in law Max and Mary Hurrelbrink, sisters in law Terri Best, Trudi Hurrelbrink and Tammi Hurrelbrink and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, a son Colby Cochran, two sisters Dixie Cochran and Linda Cochran and two brothers Cecil Cochran and Craig Cochran.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastors Karen Parsh and Lewie Bennett co-officiating. Interment will follow at the Knox Union Cemetery.

In lieu flowers the family request memorials are made to the Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Po Box 106, Knox PA, 16232 or The Autism Tough Foundation, 305 Sunset Lane, Knox PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

