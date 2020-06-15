Denny V. Blair, 71, of Emlenton passed away on June 11, 2020 at his home.

Denny was born on December 17, 1948 in New Castle, he was the son of Stanley and Josephine Fannin Blair.

Denny received his education at Allegheny Clarion Valley. Denny served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Denny retired from Penn-Dot after 30 years of service. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being with his family.

Loved ones left to cherish Denny’s memory is his son Braden Blair of Emlenton, his mother Josephine Blair of Emlenton, one brother Warren Blair of Parker and a sister Becky Durbin of Emlenton. Denny is also survived by his niece Jamie and his nephews Tim and Warren.

Preceded in death by his father and his daughter Amanda Blair.

A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net

