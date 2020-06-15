East Forest Graduates Celebrate with Parade

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – East Forest High School graduates had a parade around Marienville following graduation on June 4th.

Pennsylvania State Police and the local Marienville Volunteer Fire Department provided an escort as the community cheered the seniors.

Congratulations East Forest Class of 2020!

