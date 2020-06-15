Police Release Details on Emlenton Teen Injured in Rollover Crash

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred last week in Licking Township.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9:44 p.m. on June 7, on Gibson Road in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Noah J. Lauer, of Shippenville, was operating a 1991 Dodge Power RAM, traveling north on Gibson Road, when he became distracted by the radio, and the vehicle entered a ditch on the east side of the roadway. Lauer tried to counter-steer, causing the vehicle to overturn. It came to a final rest on its roof facing northeast.

Lauer and his passenger, 18-year-old Cassidy D. Sherman, of Emlenton, were not using seat belts.

Lauer was not injured.

Sherman suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Knox Area Ambulance.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Lauer was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

