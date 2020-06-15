 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

Fewer Than 400 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Across PA, Statewide Total Approaches 80,000

Monday, June 15, 2020 @ 01:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 15, that there are 323 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 79,121.

There are 6,243 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 513,909 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 15, ​74% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/15/20 – 323
6/14/20 – 336
6/13/20 – 463
6/12/20 – 686
6/11/20 – 467
6/10/20 – 410
6/9/20 – 493

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 66 0 66 5
Butler 257 0 257 12
Clarion 31 0 31 2
Clearfield 55 0 55 0
Crawford 36 0 36 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 93 0 93 5
Jefferson 18 1 19 0
McKean 13 0 13 1
Mercer 114 1 115 6
Venango 17 0 17 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 296 4138
Allegheny 2086 41602
Armstrong 66 1579
Beaver 613 4918
Bedford 52 1059
Berks 4324 15539
Blair 55 4268
Bradford 47 2393
Bucks 5439 27003
Butler 257 4783
Cambria 61 5491
Cameron 2 159
Carbon 259 3328
Centre 171 3007
Chester 3315 19288
Clarion 31 798
Clearfield 55 1600
Clinton 64 1082
Columbia 380 2021
Crawford 36 1410
Cumberland 738 8023
Dauphin 1655 13717
Delaware 6921 27983
Elk 6 422
Erie 468 7771
Fayette 95 4095
Forest 7 120
Franklin 843 6659
Fulton 16 320
Greene 30 1032
Huntingdon 239 1145
Indiana 93 1770
Jefferson 19 702
Juniata 108 507
Lackawanna 1602 8537
Lancaster 3777 21581
Lawrence 87 1940
Lebanon 1190 6590
Lehigh 3957 18788
Luzerne 2835 14858
Lycoming 171 3014
McKean 13 931
Mercer 115 2301
Mifflin 59 1673
Monroe 1350 8153
Montgomery 7930 44948
Montour 65 3757
Northampton 3246 18221
Northumberland 228 2158
Perry 72 1102
Philadelphia 20007 78929
Pike 482 2564
Potter 13 210
Schuylkill 691 6372
Snyder 60 582
Somerset 41 2648
Sullivan 3 129
Susquehanna 171 1293
Tioga 20 828
Union 88 1675
Venango 17 802
Warren 5 557
Washington 156 6003
Wayne 126 1548
Westmoreland 492 12906
Wyoming 36 782
York 1169 17797

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;
  • 6% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,612 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,936 cases among employees, for a total of 19,548 at 642 distinct facilities in 47 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 5,996 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.