Fewer Than 400 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Across PA, Statewide Total Approaches 80,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 15, that there are 323 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 79,121.

There are 6,243 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 513,909 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 15, ​74% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/15/20 – 323

6/14/20 – 336

6/13/20 – 463

6/12/20 – 686

6/11/20 – 467

6/10/20 – 410

6/9/20 – 493

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 66 0 66 5 Butler 257 0 257 12 Clarion 31 0 31 2 Clearfield 55 0 55 0 Crawford 36 0 36 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 93 0 93 5 Jefferson 18 1 19 0 McKean 13 0 13 1 Mercer 114 1 115 6 Venango 17 0 17 0 Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date