John A. Coffy, of Knox, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, died unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at age 66.

Beloved son of the late John L. & Mary Louise (Weber) Coffy, he was brother of Janet Willman (Tom), uncle of Jeremy (Victoria) and Taylor Marie, and great-uncle of Bennett and Makenna.

Contributions may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 177, Emlenton, PA 16373 or Charitable Deeds, 260 High Point Road, Knox, PA 16232.

Arrangements handled privately by the David J. Henney Funeral Home, Library, PA. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.

