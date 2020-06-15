Joyce Elaine Lockhart

It’s with great sadness that we put to rest our beloved Joyce Elaine (Crisman) Lockhart, who went to be with her Heavenly Father, on June 10, 2020 at the age of 78, after a courageous battle with an extended illness; she fought so hard to live.

She was born June 7, 1942 to the late Bruce W. and Dorothy J. (Brinkley) Crisman of Franklin, PA.

She was a 1962 graduate from Rocky Grove High School. She worked at Polk Center as a Nurses Aide and then for the Franklin Area School District for many years until her retirement, where she was affectionately known as the “Lunch Lady”.

She was a very hardworking and a great friend to many, always willing to help out when ever possible. In her spare time, Joyce enjoyed camping and spending time with her cherished family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert J. Lockhart; two brothers, Ronald B. Crisman and Kenneth F. Crisman; her dear aunt Thelma Dauson; and her close family friend, Karen S. Roberts.

Survivors include her two daughters, Lori Lynn Lockhart and Leigh Anne Lockhart, both of Franklin; her seven sisters, Shirley Patterson (Frank), Judy Johns (Bob), Linda Snyder (Cliff), Kathy Crisman, Karen Johnson (Randy), Sue Allen (George), and Brenda Crisman; her one brother, James “Jim” Crisman (Sherri); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

As per the family’s wishes, there will be no services.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Joyce’s loving cousin and friend, Thelmarie “Sis” Winkelbauer, for the many years of love and dedication towards their mother.

Joyce will be laid to rest next to her husband at Franklin Cemetery.

To help defray funeral costs, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

