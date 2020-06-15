Pauline Wolbert Miller of Middleborough, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, while hospitalized for complications of COVID-19.

She was the second of 11 children of Theodore and Clara Ochs Wolbert.

She was born July 9, 1942, in her family’s home built by her father in Snydersburg, PA.

She was predeceased by a sister, Gertrude in 1956, her parents and her husband of 25 years, Rayburn H. Miller.

Her nine surviving siblings are: Theodore L. Wolbert and his wife Anita of Franklin, PA; Clara Greibel and her husband Joseph of Lucinda, PA; Sam Wolbert and his wife Sharon of Lucinda, PA; Peter Wolbert and his wife Jeanne of Rocky Grove, PA; Gilbert Wolbert and his wife Darlene of Lucinda PA; Adelaide Fry living in the family homestead; Mart Wolbert and his wife Pam of Franklin, PA; Rita Porter and her husband Ben of Clintonville, PA; and Cliff Wolbert and wife Linda also of Lucinda, PA.

She is survived by three children: Renee Miller Andrews and her husband Lincoln of Middleborough, MA; SSG John E. Miller and his wife Kati of Midland, Georgia; and Bill Miller and wife Aileen of Lopatcong, New Jersey. She has eight grandchildren: Paige and David Andrews of Boston, MA; Alana Magee, SSgt Madison Doehrman USAF, John Miller of Georgia; Ian, Sean and Sheila Miller of New Jersey and five great-grandchildren.

Polly’s passions included cooking, laughing with friends, and bragging about her children and grandkids. She always lit up a room with her positive energy and big heart and is described by many as having been a loyal friend. She learned how to cook as a teenager working at a restaurant in Cooksburg, PA. After raising her children, she returned to her love of cooking and became a beloved “lunch lady”. She managed the kitchen at St. Stephens School for 31 years and fed 1000’s of summer campers in her 25 years as Chef at Camp Notre Dame in Fairview, PA.

She spent the last five years of her life as a resident of the Nemasket Healthcare Center in Middleborough, MA. The staff there became part of her family and we are all grateful for their compassion and care.

Service will be at a later date in Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Camp Notre Dame, P.O. Box 74, Fairvew, PA 16415-0074

