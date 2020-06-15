 

Phyllis M. Shelby

Monday, June 15, 2020 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Phyllis M Shelby CropPhyllis M. Shelby, 97, of Oil City, known to all by “Ma,” passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Born February 9, 1923, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Charles and Beatrice Sager McElroy.   On June 6, 1942, she was married to Harry W. Shelby who preceded her in death on May 15, 1993.

Phyllis was in the Shindiggers Square Dance Club with her late husband Harry, winning many awards, and she also loved to play Penny Ante Poker.   Phyllis loved spending time in Oleopolis with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Surviving are three grandchildren, Furman Alden Jr. of Highgate, VT, Phyllis Jane Alden of Oil City, and Terri Parsons of Grand Forks, ND; nine great-grandchildren, Jacob Alden of VT, Joshua Bailey of Oil City, Ryan Bailey of Felton, DE, Kristen Stull and Sandra Benabe, both of Oil City, Trevor Parson Jr., Taylor Parson, Tanner Parson, and Tate Parson all of Grand Forks, ND; and nine great-great-grandchildren.   Also surviving is a cousin, Roy Lund of Oil City.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Harry W. Shelby, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Shelby, an infant son, and a great grandson, Steven Alden.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

