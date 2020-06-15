Rhonda S. Yount, 59, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Saturday evening, June 13, 2020.

Born on July 3, 1960 in Brookville, she was the daughter of Herbert L. and Sylvia J. (Nelson) Shoemaker. On August 5, 1978, she married Edward A. Yount.

Rhonda was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem. She worked at various jobs, as a teacher’s aide for Head Start in New Bethlehem, and for Ehrlich Pest Control, but her favorite job was being a grandma.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Edward A. Yount of New Bethlehem, two daughters, Mindy Procious and her husband, Jason, of Hawthorn and Jennifer Pfaff and her husband, Jason, of Shippenville, four granddaughters, Jenna Procious, Bethany Procious, Emily Pfaff, and Natalie Pfaff, her mother, Sylvia J. Shoemaker of New Bethlehem, a sister, Ruthie Powell and her husband, Mark, of New Bethlehem, and two brothers, Randon Shoemaker and his wife, Bambi, of Deanville and Rod Shoemaker and his wife, Marci, of Distant.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert L. Shoemaker.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem with Pastor Dottie Kunselman officiating. Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery in Hawthorn, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

