Shirley A. Bickel

Monday, June 15, 2020 @ 10:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ThumbnailShirley A. (Manson) Bickel, 85, of Erie passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Born in Oil City on May 26, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Homer and Nellie (Bashline) Manson.

Shirley was the bookkeeper for Bickel Contractors for many years. She was active in the school PTA, Monday night bowling league and their Glenwood League Baseball team, Bickel Contractors. She loved cheering on her sons’ and grandkids’ sporting events and activities. Shirley was an avid Cleveland Cavs and Cleveland Indians fan.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Szalabawka; and “special cousins”, Ham and Rose, Curly, Sharky, Tootie and Mary.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth “Ken” A. Bickel together they would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Sunday June 14th; five children, Cheryl Boyce (David Czerwinski), Thomas Bickel (Denise), Timothy Bickel (Paula), Carol Spinelli (Joseph), and Cindy Bickel; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Due to current pandemic restrictions, viewing and services were private with family.

Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.


