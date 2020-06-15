SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille to Host ‘Major Morgan’ Tomorrow Night
FOXBURG, Pa. – Join the Allegheny Grille for “Major Morgan” and social distance on June 16th rain or shine.
The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
If it is raining it will be held in the tent.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.
Reservations can be made with an outdoor request; however, outdoor seating is not guaranteed.
The weekday menu is available Monday through Thursday and until 4:00 p.m. on Fridays.
The bar menu is available in the lounge Monday through Friday all day.
Thursday night is wing night. The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings, and you can choose from 10 different flavors.
Friday is all you can eat fish for $11.99.
Delivery will continue within 15 miles Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Music Schedule:
- June 16 – Major Morgan
- June 23 – Dan Murphy
Entertainment will be held on the patio on Tuesdays – rain or shine!
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
