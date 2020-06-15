 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: The ‘Drive Forward’ Event is Happening Now at Clarion Chrysler

Monday, June 15, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Save your way during the Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram’s “Drive Forward” Event.

Take $4500 of MSRP on a new Jeep Renegade. How about $6000 in rebates off of a new Ram Big Horn Quad Cab? You can get 0% financing for a big 72 months on a Jeep Compass. Plus check out their other 0% and 0.9% financing offers.

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion or at the all new www.clarionauto.com. Remember, “Nobody Beats Us!”

Clarion Ford 970x90


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.