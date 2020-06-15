SPONSORED: The FUN Bank! New & Improved Online Banking & Website
FRYBURG, Pa. – When they first opened their doors in August of 1909 as The First National Bank of Fryburg, now affectionately known to many as The FUN Bank, times were simpler and most business was done locally.
Now, more than 110 years later, life can sometimes be complicated, and people can do business around the world in the blink of an eye.
At The FUN Bank, staying true to the hometown spirit and investing locally in the communities they live and work in has remained a priority since their humble beginnings. They are locally and independently owned and operated with a strong belief in supporting local businesses, organizations, and events that make our area unique.
President and CEO of The FUN Bank, Scott Daum, is excited to announce that on June 8, 2020, they launched an improved online banking system and redesigned website that are convenient, easy to navigate, and secure.
“Providing excellent customer service and striving to improve customer experience has always been our priority and is at the forefront of our ongoing strategy at The FUN Bank. The loyalty of our customers keeps our foundation strong. By providing sincere and personal customer service, we are ensuring a bright future for our bank,” said Daum.
Online banking is a fast and convenient way to manage your money and your accounts. Customers who visit www.fun-bank.com can log into their account and easily view their balances, account information, transfer money in-between accounts, and pay bills from this platform. And best of all, The FUN Bank provides this service free of charge!
Customers who have the FUN Bank mobile app can enhance their online banking experience even more! Mobile deposit is a popular service that allows customers to easily tap their mobile device, snap a picture of their endorsed check, and deposit the check right from the app. Security is extremely important to The FUN Bank, so the mobile app also offers a service that allows you to manage your debit card(s). You can easily control your card(s), monitor activity and even “lock / unlock” your card(s) to ensure your accounts are safe. Another convenient feature of the app that will soon be available, is the ability to conduct person-to-person (P2P) transfers through Zelle®, giving customers the ability to send money to family and friends with just a few taps of their mobile device.
Telephone banking is also available to manage your accounts 24/7 by calling 866-FON-FUNB.
The FUN Bank offers a variety of deposit and lending products and services that are both traditional and modern, appealing to both consumer and business customers alike. If you have a lending need, it’s good to know that all lending decisions are made locally, which helps eliminate long waiting times for loan approval.
The First United National Bank is a nationally chartered, FDIC-insured, independently owned community bank that operates full-service branches in Fryburg, Oil City, New Bethlehem, Franklin, Clarion, and Cranberry.
