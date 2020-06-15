Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Route 62

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was injured in a motorcycle crash on Route 62 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, on US 62, near its intersection with State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say 46-year-old Ginger L. Scaife, of Tidioute, was operating a 2009 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle, traveling north on US 62 near its intersection with State Route 36. She was attempting to negotiate a right curve in the roadway when she lost control of the vehicle due to loose gravel. The vehicle fell onto its right side and came to a final rest facing south on US 62.

Tionesta Ambulance Service transported Scaife to UPMC Northwest for injuries of unknown severity.

She was wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle sustained damage to its right side.

Scaife was cited for a speed violation.

