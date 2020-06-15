 

Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Route 62

Monday, June 15, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was injured in a motorcycle crash on Route 62 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, on US 62, near its intersection with State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say 46-year-old Ginger L. Scaife, of Tidioute, was operating a 2009 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle, traveling north on US 62 near its intersection with State Route 36. She was attempting to negotiate a right curve in the roadway when she lost control of the vehicle due to loose gravel. The vehicle fell onto its right side and came to a final rest facing south on US 62.

Tionesta Ambulance Service transported Scaife to UPMC Northwest for injuries of unknown severity.

She was wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle sustained damage to its right side.

Scaife was cited for a speed violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

