YMCA Soccer Program Registration Is Open Through July 3

CLARION, Pa. – The YMCA recently announced Summer Soccer registration for ages four through 14 to be held through July 3rd.

YMCA Summer Soccer is a popular program for local youth. The program is developmental and participation-based. Games are held at the Clarion County Park. All children receive t-shirts.

The program begins July 11 and is six weeks long. The Y offers soccer to kids in Pre-K through 8th Grade. All practices and games are held Saturdays: July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 8, and 15 at the Clarion County Park.

Pre-K & K meets 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

1st & 2nd Grade meets 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

3rd-5th Grade meets 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

6th-8th Grade meets 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Emphasis is on fundamentals, skill development, non-competitive, equal participation, sportsmanship, teamwork and the Y’s Core Values of Caring, Honesty, Respect & Responsibility. The 2020 new program format will include short practice followed by a game every week, practices will not be held during the week.

YMCA Staff will lead practices with help from volunteers. Volunteers are NEEDED for: Coaching (prior soccer knowledge not required), Assisting with drills, Field Set-up and Lining. VOLUNTEERS: You must have up-to-date Clearances (within last five years) on file at the YMCA. Email programdirector@clarionymca.net or Fax to 814-764-3437 Attn. Katie Neely.

For registration forms, visit www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Online registration is available at www.clarioncountyymca.org.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The YMCA is closed on Sundays through Labor Day.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

