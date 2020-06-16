 

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light east wind.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

