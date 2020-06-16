AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Prices Inch Upward; Demand Rising Nationwide

CLARION CO., Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is a penny higher this week at $2.354 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.353 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.359. The average in Jefferson County is $2.359.

While pump price volatility in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region is low compared to other regions, there were significant pump price jumps on the week. West Virginia ($2.03) and Virginia ($1.86) saw the largest increases at nine cents and seven cents, respectively, followed by Maryland (+7 cents) and Kentucky. New York (+1 cent), which just started to open from COVID-19 lockdowns in the last week, saw the smallest increase.

With a nearly 1-million-barrel build, regional gasoline inventory sits at 75.1 million barrels, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. That is the second highest stock level in the country and the highest level for the region since February 2017. It’s likely the region could see continued spikes at the pump in the week ahead as demand builds and motorists return to the road in larger numbers.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.354

Average price during the week of June 8, 2020 $2.345

Average price during the week of June 17, 2019 $2.850

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.357 Altoona

$2.347 Beaver

$2.347 Bradford

$2.359 Brookville

$2.336 Butler

$2.353 Clarion

$2.359 DuBois

$2.351 Erie

$2.349 Greensburg

$2.357 Indiana

$2.370 Jeannette

$2.370 Kittanning

$2.359 Latrobe

$2.350 Meadville

$2.368 Mercer

$2.329 New Castle

$2.351 New Kensington

$2.359 Oil City

$2.352 Pittsburgh

$2.357 Sharon

$2.349 Uniontown

$2.359 Warren

$2.343 Washington

On the National Front

As summer creeps in and COVID-19 restrictions are easing, more and more motorists are filling up. Since mid-May, gasoline demand has increased 18% to 7.9 million b/d, according to the latest EIA report. The slow, but steady rise in demand has pushed the national pump price more expensive by 13% in the same timeframe. Today’s national average is $2.10. That is seven cents more on the week, 24 cents more on the month, but 59 cents cheaper on the year.

It is likely that as more Americans begin to consume gas, higher demand will contribute to increasing gas prices in the coming weeks. However, they aren’t going to spike to typical summer prices, since demand won’t be sufficient enough to drive down stocks levels. Nationwide, gasoline stocks sit at a significant surplus of nearly 24 million barrels year-over-year.

At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by eight cents to settle at $36.34 per barrel. Domestic crude prices decreased last week amid increased market concern that an increase in new coronavirus infections could lead to another reduction in crude demand. Additionally, the EIA’s weekly report showed that total domestic crude inventories grew by 5.7 million barrels last week, bringing the total to 538.1 million bbl. The increase in crude supplies also helped to push prices lower, since it signals that domestic crude production may need to reduce further to meet lower than normal demand. If these trends continue this week, crude prices could decline further.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

