Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Spicy Cheese Dip

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This recipe is great for family gatherings!

Slow-Cooker Spicy Cheese Dip

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1/2 pound bulk spicy pork sausage
2 pounds cubed Velveeta
2 – 10 oz. cans diced tomatoes and green chiles
Tortilla chip scoops, sliced red peppers, and cucumber sticks

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook beef and sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Transfer to a 4-qt. slow cooker. Stir in cheese and tomatoes.

~Cover and cook on low for four hours (or until cheese is melted), stirring occasionally. Serve with tortilla chips, sliced red peppers, and cucumber sticks.


