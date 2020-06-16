Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Spicy Cheese Dip

This recipe is great for family gatherings!

Slow-Cooker Spicy Cheese Dip

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef



1/2 pound bulk spicy pork sausage2 pounds cubed Velveeta2 – 10 oz. cans diced tomatoes and green chilesTortilla chip scoops, sliced red peppers, and cucumber sticks

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook beef and sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Transfer to a 4-qt. slow cooker. Stir in cheese and tomatoes.

~Cover and cook on low for four hours (or until cheese is melted), stirring occasionally. Serve with tortilla chips, sliced red peppers, and cucumber sticks.

