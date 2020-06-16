Emlenton Woman Accused of Hitting Man Holding 5-Month-Old Baby Due Back in Court Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman who reportedly struck a man in the face while he was holding a five-month-old baby is due back in court tomorrow.

Court documents indicate 33-year-old Christi Ana Moore is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court at 10:30 a.m. on June 17.

Moore faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3



– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Conceal/Destroy Evidence, Felony 3– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

She is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Scrubgrass Township, Venango County residence on Thursday, April 16.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:05 a.m. on April 16, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Lisbon Road in Scrubgrass Township.

According to the complaint, a victim reported that he was holding a five-month-old infant when he and Christi Ana Moore entered into a physical altercation. Moore reportedly struck the victim above the left eyebrow, causing the eyebrow area to bleed and swell. The victim stated he was struck in the face so hard that he dropped the infant onto the bed.

As Moore was being taken into custody, she stood up, reached for, and grabbed the Victim/Witness Statement Form that the victim filled out and ripped it in half. While being placed into custody, she also shoved and pushed away from officers, causing them to use force against her to affect the arrest, according to the complaint.

Moore was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

