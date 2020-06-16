Lucinda Man Accused of Repeatedly Punching Juvenile in Face

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Lucinda man reportedly punched a male juvenile in the face multiple times during a domestic dispute. He is also facing sentencing on Wednesday on charges in a similar case.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Joshua N. Parkhurst.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, Clarion Borough Police received a complaint from a known juvenile who stated that Joshua Parkhurst had assaulted him.

The victim told Officer Wright that Parkhurst had been yelling at him and “got into his face” for not mowing the grass. The juvenile explained to Officer Wright that he had been doing other chores that his mother had given him. The juvenile then got on his bicycle and left the residence. He said that when he returned, Parkhurst continued “yelling in his face,” and he (the juvenile) then slapped Parkhurst.

According to the complaint, the victim reported Parkhurst then grabbed him by the jaw, threw him onto a table, and began to punch him in the face.

Police observed a fresh scratch on the victim’s right temple, a red mark/bruise on his left temple, and red marks on the side of his neck, the complaint notes.

The victim also told Officer Wright that his mother was present when the altercation occurred; she wrestled with Parkhurst to get him off of the victim.

Police then spoke to the victim’s mother, who brought Parkhurst with her to the police station.

She reported that the victim had not been listening and said she “can never get help with him.”

Parkhurst reportedly stated the victim punched him in the face, and he and the victim started “wrestling” after the victim struck him. However, police did not observe any marks on Parkhurst, and advised him they did observe fresh marks on the victim. Parkhurst was able to state the location of the marks on the victim’s face, the complaint notes.

Officer Wright spoke to Parkhurst about adults in a home having a duty to walk away and call police instead of engaging in a physical fight with a child, according to the complaint.

Parkhurst was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

Parkhurst is also scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, on one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault from an incident where he reportedly choked a juvenile and slammed him to the ground in front of multiple witnesses.

RELATED:

Clarion Man Accused of Choking Juvenile, Slamming Him to the Ground to Be Sentenced Next Week

Case Moves Forward Against Man Accused of Choking Juvenile, Slamming Him to the Ground Over Marijuana Plant

Police: Clarion Man Chokes Juvenile, Slams Him to the Ground Over Marijuana Plant

Clarion County Court of Common Pleas Court Summary – Joshua N. Parkhurst

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.