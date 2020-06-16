Martha Jane Yingling

On June 15, 2020, Martha Jane (Bailey) Yingling entered heaven.

She passed peacefully in her sleep at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Martha was born on May 29, 1923, to Mr. and Mrs. James M. and Neely Hughes Bailey, Sr., of Pleasantville, PA.

She graduated from the Pleasantville High School in the Class of 1941 and married Arthur E. Yingling from Titusville, PA, on October 30, 1943.

While in Pleasantville, Martha was a member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church. Upon moving to Titusville, she became a member of the United Presbyterian Church. She was active in both churches and loved to sing in the choir.

Known to her friends as Jane, she worked for Coburn’s Bakery, the A&P store and later assisted with the business activities of Yingling’s Dairy and Yingling’s Camera Shop in Titusville. Martha also held a partial interest in the Bailey Oil Company until it was sold. She loved to travel and to entertain. She also loved to play any and all card games. Her hobbies included collecting antiques and spoiling her grandchildren.

Martha is survived by her husband who currently resides at South Woods in Titusville and two married children, Arthur E. Yingling, Jr. (Janice) of Newville, PA, and Mr. and Cynthia (Richard) Patterson of Spencer, IN. Martha has seven grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James M. Bailey, Jr.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Dr. Vaughan Smith, officiating.

Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Titusville First Presbyterian Church 216 N. Franklin St. Titusville, PA 16354.

