Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in Jefferson County

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man suffered minor injuries in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Mount Pleasant Road on Saturday.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 13, on Mount Pleasant Road, in Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 31-year-old Timothy C. Gleason, of Ringgold, was operating a 2015 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle, traveling south on Mount Pleasant Road, negotiating a right curve in the roadway, when the tires of the motorcycle slid on the tar and chip roadway, causing the motorcycle to lay down on its right side.

The motorcycle then slid approximately 130 feet south across the northbound lane and struck the guide rail. It slid another 20 feet after striking the guide rail, spun 180 degrees, and came to a final rest just off the east side of the roadway, facing north.

Gleason was wearing a helmet and suffered suspected minor injuries.

The motorcycle sustained disabling damage as the handlebar was snapped off.

Police say Gleason failed to notify police of the crash and was contacted around 8:00 a.m. by phone.

He was cited for a speed violation.

Smith Towing also assisted at the scene.


