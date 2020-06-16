Larry James Benetti, age 85, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a fall at his home.

Born December 14, 1934 in Butler, he was the son of the late Angelo and Rose Mohr Benetti.

He married the former Marilyn “Trink” Foust on June 10, 1955. The couple recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Larry retired as the Parts Manager for Ron Seidle Chevrolet after 46 years or service.

He loved his town of Knox and his many friends and was a member of the Knox United Methodist Church.

Larry golfed for many years at the Foxburg Country Club and enjoyed hunting at the Freeman farm.

He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Survivors include his wife, Trink; son, Randy Benetti and his wife, Debra, of Knox and their sons; DJ Benetti and wife, Andrea, and Ryan Benetti, and their granddaughter, Carmella Grace Benetti; a daughter, Roni O’Neil and her husband, Tim, of Knox and their son and daughter, Garth Vincent and Katie Bashline.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessica Vincent and three sisters: Virginia Benetti, Delores Smith and Margaret Tremba.

There will be no public calling hours.

A private memorial service and burial will take place at the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Larry James Benetti to the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Route 338, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Larry’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

