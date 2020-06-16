Paul H. Smith, 62, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020 at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Born on July 20, 1957 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Merle H. and Deloris J. (Schreckengost) Smith.

Mr. Smith proudly served his country with the United States Army.

He is survived by a daughter, Laurie Bish of Ringgold, a son, Darren Smith of Hawthorn, one grandson, Timothy Bish, two great grandchildren, Brantley and Kaylee, four sisters, Lorraine Best and Robin Corle, both of Clarion, Tammy Slee of Templeton, and Trina Edinger of Mayport, a brother, Donald Smith of Chicago, Illinois, Laura Bish of New Bethlehem, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard E. Smith, paternal grandparents, Ivan D. Smith and Irene Smith Crissman, an aunt and uncle, John Smith and Shirley Smith, and two nieces, Stacy Corle and Staphany Buzard.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Smith officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

