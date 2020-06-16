Ohio Restaurant Names Gov. Wolf ‘Employee of the Month’

CONNEAUT, Ohio (EYT) – A restaurant in northeastern Ohio named Governor Tom Wolf their “employee of the month” after many Pennsylvania residents headed over the border to dine in recent weeks.

According to Erie News Now, Mike Morgan, owner of Breakwall BBQ, in Conneaut, Ohio, says he’s had a boom in business from Pennsylvania customers.

While parts of Pennsylvania remain in the “yellow phase” of the governor’s reopening plan, indoor dining rooms remain closed, leading many residents to make the trip to Ohio to eat out.

“A lot of people from Pennsylvania who wanted to get out of their houses got out of their houses and came and visited us,” Morgan told Erie News Now.

According to Morgan, Breakwall BBQ has broken many of its own sales records, and he acknowledges that the ongoing closures in Pennsylvania have played a major part in that, leading him to make the “tongue-in-cheek” announcement about naming Gov. Wolf employee of the month.

“We’re making a killing, and we’re grateful for it,” he said.

However, he noted that while he appreciates the extra business, he also feels for those in Pennsylvania still dealing with restrictions.

“I want them people over there to open up and feed their families. I feel for the waitresses. They gotta feed their kids.”

