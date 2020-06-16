 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

PA Dept. of Health: 362 New COVID-19 Cases Bring Statewide Total to 79,483

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 @ 01:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 16, that there are 362 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 79,483.

There are 6,276 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 523,609 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 15, ​75% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/16/20 – 362
6/15/20 – 323
6/14/20 – 336
6/13/20 – 463
6/12/20 – 686
6/11/20 – 467
6/10/20 – 410

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 66 2 68 5
Butler 257 3 260 12
Clarion 31 0 31 2
Clearfield 55 2 57 0
Crawford 36 -1 35 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 93 2 95 5
Jefferson 19 0 19 1
McKean 13 0 13 1
Mercer 115 2 117 6
Venango 17 0 17 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County decreased from 36 on 6/15/20 to 35 on 6/16/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 298 4201
Allegheny 2113 42435
Armstrong 68 1617
Beaver 613 4927
Bedford 53 1087
Berks 4341 15784
Blair 55 4399
Bradford 47 2499
Bucks 5452 27341
Butler 260 4827
Cambria 61 5630
Cameron 2 159
Carbon 259 3406
Centre 171 3115
Chester 3343 19759
Clarion 31 804
Clearfield 57 1627
Clinton 64 1104
Columbia 385 2050
Crawford 35 1420
Cumberland 746 8565
Dauphin 1674 14056
Delaware 6936 28342
Elk 6 423
Erie 472 7873
Fayette 95 4122
Forest 7 120
Franklin 849 7062
Fulton 17 338
Greene 30 1034
Huntingdon 239 1181
Indiana 95 1807
Jefferson 19 714
Juniata 108 528
Lackawanna 1608 8663
Lancaster 3802 22078
Lawrence 87 1950
Lebanon 1193 6765
Lehigh 3973 19124
Luzerne 2840 15114
Lycoming 172 3055
McKean 13 947
Mercer 117 2320
Mifflin 60 1700
Monroe 1356 8412
Montgomery 7950 45520
Montour 65 3775
Northampton 3250 18565
Northumberland 231 2206
Perry 73 1119
Philadelphia 20096 80461
Pike 485 2615
Potter 13 214
Schuylkill 696 6474
Snyder 60 599
Somerset 41 2701
Sullivan 3 136
Susquehanna 172 1313
Tioga 20 844
Union 84 1705
Venango 17 805
Warren 5 561
Washington 156 6023
Wayne 126 1583
Westmoreland 493 12959
Wyoming 36 798
York 1183 18149

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;
  • 6% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,720 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,955 cases among employees, for a total of 19,675 at 650 distinct facilities in 47 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,279 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,033 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.