PA Dept. of Health: 362 New COVID-19 Cases Bring Statewide Total to 79,483
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 16, that there are 362 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 79,483.
There are 6,276 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
There are 523,609 patients who have tested negative to date.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 15, 75% patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
6/16/20 – 362
6/15/20 – 323
6/14/20 – 336
6/13/20 – 463
6/12/20 – 686
6/11/20 – 467
6/10/20 – 410
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|66
|2
|68
|5
|Butler
|257
|3
|260
|12
|Clarion
|31
|0
|31
|2
|Clearfield
|55
|2
|57
|0
|Crawford
|36
|-1
|35
|0
|Elk
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Indiana
|93
|2
|95
|5
|Jefferson
|19
|0
|19
|1
|McKean
|13
|0
|13
|1
|Mercer
|115
|2
|117
|6
|Venango
|17
|0
|17
|0
|Warren
|5
|0
|5
|0
*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County decreased from 36 on 6/15/20 to 35 on 6/16/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|298
|4201
|Allegheny
|2113
|42435
|Armstrong
|68
|1617
|Beaver
|613
|4927
|Bedford
|53
|1087
|Berks
|4341
|15784
|Blair
|55
|4399
|Bradford
|47
|2499
|Bucks
|5452
|27341
|Butler
|260
|4827
|Cambria
|61
|5630
|Cameron
|2
|159
|Carbon
|259
|3406
|Centre
|171
|3115
|Chester
|3343
|19759
|Clarion
|31
|804
|Clearfield
|57
|1627
|Clinton
|64
|1104
|Columbia
|385
|2050
|Crawford
|35
|1420
|Cumberland
|746
|8565
|Dauphin
|1674
|14056
|Delaware
|6936
|28342
|Elk
|6
|423
|Erie
|472
|7873
|Fayette
|95
|4122
|Forest
|7
|120
|Franklin
|849
|7062
|Fulton
|17
|338
|Greene
|30
|1034
|Huntingdon
|239
|1181
|Indiana
|95
|1807
|Jefferson
|19
|714
|Juniata
|108
|528
|Lackawanna
|1608
|8663
|Lancaster
|3802
|22078
|Lawrence
|87
|1950
|Lebanon
|1193
|6765
|Lehigh
|3973
|19124
|Luzerne
|2840
|15114
|Lycoming
|172
|3055
|McKean
|13
|947
|Mercer
|117
|2320
|Mifflin
|60
|1700
|Monroe
|1356
|8412
|Montgomery
|7950
|45520
|Montour
|65
|3775
|Northampton
|3250
|18565
|Northumberland
|231
|2206
|Perry
|73
|1119
|Philadelphia
|20096
|80461
|Pike
|485
|2615
|Potter
|13
|214
|Schuylkill
|696
|6474
|Snyder
|60
|599
|Somerset
|41
|2701
|Sullivan
|3
|136
|Susquehanna
|172
|1313
|Tioga
|20
|844
|Union
|84
|1705
|Venango
|17
|805
|Warren
|5
|561
|Washington
|156
|6023
|Wayne
|126
|1583
|Westmoreland
|493
|12959
|Wyoming
|36
|798
|York
|1183
|18149
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;
- 6% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
- 28% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,720 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,955 cases among employees, for a total of 19,675 at 650 distinct facilities in 47 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 4,279 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 6,033 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.