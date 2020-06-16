PA Dept. of Health: 362 New COVID-19 Cases Bring Statewide Total to 79,483

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 16, that there are 362 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 79,483.

There are 6,276 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 523,609 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 15, ​75% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/16/20 – 362

6/15/20 – 323

6/14/20 – 336

6/13/20 – 463

6/12/20 – 686

6/11/20 – 467

6/10/20 – 410

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 66 2 68 5 Butler 257 3 260 12 Clarion 31 0 31 2 Clearfield 55 2 57 0 Crawford 36 -1 35 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 93 2 95 5 Jefferson 19 0 19 1 McKean 13 0 13 1 Mercer 115 2 117 6 Venango 17 0 17 0 Warren 5 0 5 0

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County decreased from 36 on 6/15/20 to 35 on 6/16/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date