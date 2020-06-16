Police Seeking Information on Damaged Wheat Field

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Salem Township.

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident in which a significant amount of damage was done to a wheat field by an unknown individual(s) sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on June 9 at a location near Brick Church Road and McCleary Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

The damage is estimated at $300.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Graham, of PSP Clarion, at 814-226-1710.

