Senior Spotlight: Knox’s Jacey Pritt to Attend Clarion U. for Criminal Justice

Today's featured graduating senior is Jacey Pritt.

Name: Jacey Pritt

School: Keystone

Hometown: Knox



Heather and Richard Pritt

Tell us about yourself: I am a graduate of Keystone High School. I have attended the Clarion County Career Center for three years for Police Science. I enjoy playing softball and being outside.

School activities and sports: I am a member of both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society. I have also played softball every year of my high school career.

Awards: Student of the week at Keystone and the Clarion County Career Center. For softball, I have received second-team all-conference for designated batter, defensive player of the year, and offensive player of the year.

Favorite teacher: Mr.Vaughn

Favorite subject: History

Favorite memories from school: Seeing my friends everyday.

Future plans: I plan to attend Clarion University majoring in Criminal Justice with a goal to become a probation officer.

Advice for future students: Put in your best effort because the outcome is worth it.

Favorite bands: The Beatles and any country band

Favorite movies: Romance and Horror movies

Favorite celebrity: Jennie Finch

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? I have packed my lunch since elementary school.

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, it is not warm or cooked together.

Toilet paper, over or under? Under

Thank you’s: My parents, brother, grandparents, all of my friends, coaches I’ve had over the years, and all of my teachers.

