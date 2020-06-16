 

Senior Spotlight: Knox’s Jacey Pritt to Attend Clarion U. for Criminal Justice

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Jake Bauer

AEB031FC-401B-4B7C-BD12-9BD9571741CB - Jacey PrittWith graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Jacey Pritt.

Name: Jacey Pritt
School: Keystone
Hometown: Knox

Parents: Heather and Richard Pritt

Tell us about yourself: I am a graduate of Keystone High School. I have attended the Clarion County Career Center for three years for Police Science. I enjoy playing softball and being outside.

School activities and sports: I am a member of both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society. I have also played softball every year of my high school career.

Awards: Student of the week at Keystone and the Clarion County Career Center. For softball, I have received second-team all-conference for designated batter, defensive player of the year, and offensive player of the year.

Favorite teacher: Mr.Vaughn

Favorite subject: History

Favorite memories from school: Seeing my friends everyday.

Future plans: I plan to attend Clarion University majoring in Criminal Justice with a goal to become a probation officer.

Advice for future students: Put in your best effort because the outcome is worth it.

Favorite bands: The Beatles and any country band

Favorite movies: Romance and Horror movies

Favorite celebrity: Jennie Finch

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? I have packed my lunch since elementary school.

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, it is not warm or cooked together.

Toilet paper, over or under? Under

Thank you’s: My parents, brother, grandparents, all of my friends, coaches I’ve had over the years, and all of my teachers.

