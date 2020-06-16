Sligo Game of Chicken Continues With Resident vs. Borough Council

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Chickens have come home to roost for one Sligo property owner.

John Macurak, of 1650 Bald Eagle Street, requested that Council consider extending a waiver so that he may have eight to 12 chickens on his property. The borough nuisance ordinance states that a property owner must have one acre or more to have animals.

Macurak was seeking a waiver before he added them. He owns .67 of an acre, but that was not enough for Council to approve his request. Although part of his property is in Toby Township, and part of it is in Sligo, he receives his taxes from Sligo Borough for all of his property, and he’s considered a Sligo resident.

Macurak notified Council that he had talked to his attorney and was told that he could lawfully have the chickens on his property situated in Piney Township. He also installed fencing for the chickens.

Sligo Rec Center to Rent Rooms for Pre-K

At the June meeting of the Sligo Borough Council, Chuck Marsh said the Sligo Rec Center, which opened for activities on May 30, will be renting rooms for Pre-K.

The ample office space at the front of the building will be renovated for use by the young students, and the Rec Center is also considering hiring a part-time janitor for the facility. The Rec Center also houses Sligo Borough and Authority offices, along with a multi-use gymnasium.

Sligo Pool to Open

The opening date for the Sligo pool was anticipated for June 14, if work proceeded as expected, said Marsh.

Stump grinders are also planned for the pool-park to eliminate the existing tree stumps.

Mowing may be done this year by two people assigned community service by Clarion County Probation. Marsh talked to two people who were assigned 300 hours of community service.

Home for the Holidays Craft Show

The Sligo Development Council will be sending registration forms to vendors for the Homes for the Holidays Craft Show planned for November 5, 6, and 7, depending on rulings by the State related to COVID.

Sligo Hometown Heroes

In other committee reports, Sligo Hometown Heroes have authorized payment for ten more U.S. flags for street pools, and foundations have been poured for the new welcome Sligo signs.

In other agenda items:

Census Specialist James Cunningham asked Sligo Borough Council to encourage residents to respond to the 2020 Census. Currently, Sligo Borough has a 21.10 percent response rate. Council agreed to include a note in the next sewage bill to encourage census participation.

After many months of discussion about purchasing a new pickup truck for the maintenance department or purchasing a used vehicle, Sligo Borough Council decided to accept a quote from Clarion Chrysler Dodge through the COSTARS program for a 2020 2500 Tradesman regular cab 4 x 4 three-quarter-ton Dodge with snowplow package for $27,510. A January quote from Redbank Chevrolet was $29,345 for a 2020 Silverado and $34,580 for a 2020 Silverado 2500.

– Council also agreed to dispose of its 2004 Ford pickup. The truck may be sold for parts.

Sligo Community Yard Sales are scheduled for June 25, 26, 27.

The street committee examined borough streets to determine if there was a need to advertise for bids for roadwork projects. The committee instructed the maintenance supervisor to order premium patching material and consider purchasing new equipment to spray in cracks at the cost of $2,000.00 for the packs and $1,000.00 for the machine.

West Penn Power notified Sligo Borough that they are contracted with Asplundh Tree Experts to perform tree trimming and removal, brush clearing, and herbicide application as needed along with electric line rights of way and the Sligo area.

Clarion County Commissioners sent Sligo Borough footbridge information to Delta Development grant writers to determine likely grants available for the project.

Attending the June borough council meeting were President Sherry Laughlin, Chuck Marsh, Wayne Meier, and Andy Wiser. Absent were Wesley Buck Wyant, Michelle Elder, and Kerry Graham.

A meeting of the Sligo Borough authority was not held due to a lack of quorum.

