SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Junior Golf Clinic in July
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
RENO, Pa. – Wanango Country Club will be hosting a junior golf clinic in July.
Join Wanango for a junior golf clinic for ages seven to 16 on:
– Thursday, July 2
– Thursday, July 9
– Thursday, July 16
– Thursday, July 23
– Thursday, July 30
Ages seven to 11 will attend from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and ages 12 to 16 will attend from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Instruction will be given by several experienced golfers in all parts of the game including: driving, chipping, and putting.
Groups will be kept small to maximize instruction.
Space is limited, so be sure to sign up early.
If the junior does not have clubs, please contact General Manager Eric Thompson or Curt Anderson in the Pro Shop.
The cost is $75.00.
For more information or to register, call 814-676-8133 and select option #1.
