St. Michael Knights of Columbus Sporting Raffle Set to Livestream on June 28

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The St. Michael Knights of Columbus Sporting Raffle will be held as an online livestream event on June 28.

The event, which was initially scheduled for April 19, was rescheduled for June 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the event date neared, organizers decided to hold the event as a virtual/online raffle rather than an in-person event, due to the ongoing ramifications of the pandemic.

The raffle will livestream from the St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus #11387 Facebook page beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28.

Tickets are currently available at many area businesses or through the Facebook page.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.