State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, Thefts, Harassment Incidents

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Criminal Mischief in Knox Borough

On June 12, Clarion-based State Police received a report of unknown individual(s) painting a known 39-year-old Knox woman’s 2015 Dodge Dart at a location on South Main Street in Knox Borough.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 12:34 a.m. on June 11, and 6:00 a.m. on June 12, and the individual(s) then fled in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stalking/Harassment in Shippenville Borough

Around 3:25 p.m. on May 31, Clarion-based State Police responded to an incident of harassment that occurred at a location on Hank Alley in Shippenville Borough.

Theft in Green Township

On June 12, Marienville-based State Police responded to a location on Allio Road in Green Township, Forest County, for a report of theft of various items from a residence.

The victim is a 58-year-old Tionesta woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Farmington Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 6:21 p.m. on June 11, a known individual and a 65-year-old male victim, of Leeper, became involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical at a location on Maple Drive in Farmington Township.

Police say charges are pending.

Theft in Knox Township

On June 13, Marienville-based State Police received a report of the theft of a Stihl FS-131 two-stroke weed eater from a business in Knox Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 59-year-old Vowinckel man.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

