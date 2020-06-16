Vehicle Hits Fallen Tree on Camp Coffman Road

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a crash occurred on Camp Coffman Road recently when a vehicle struck a tree that fell in the roadway.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on June 10, on Camp Coffman Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 56-year-old Randy L. Bish, of Shippenville, was operating a 1999 Toyota Avalon, traveling north on Camp Coffman Road, when he struck a tree that fell onto the middle of the roadway. The vehicle then came to a final rest in a ditch on the left side of the roadway.

Bish was not using a seat belt. He related to a witness that he was not injured, according to police.

The vehicle was disabled from the crash.

Bish was cited for a license violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

