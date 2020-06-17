Area Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Couple

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Summerville man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening to kill a couple over a Children and Youth Services (CYS) report.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Jared Kenneth Birch.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:44 p.m. on Monday, June 15, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Heathville Ohl Road, in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, for a report of threats made against the caller.

At the scene, a known female victim reported that her son Jared Birch had arrived at her residence and accused her of calling CYS on him. The victim said Birch made threats against her, including: “You’ll be dead by the weekend,” before leaving the residence, according to the complaint.

A male victim at the residence confirmed that Birch had arrived, yelling and screaming, and stated, “You’re both going to die,” the complaint states.

Both victims stated that Birch had a pistol visible on his side in a holster when he came to the residence; however, he never removed the pistol from its holster, according to the complaint.

Around 11:37 p.m., Birch was taken into custody.

When questioned, Birch denied making the threatening statements to the victims, the complaint notes.

Birch was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak at 11:09 a.m. on June 16, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on July 9, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

