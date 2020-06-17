A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

