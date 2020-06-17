 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

Knox Woman Injured in Chain Reaction Crash on Route 208

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman was injured in a chain reaction crash that occurred last Saturday on State Route 208.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:49 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, on Route 208 at its intersection with Ogden Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2003 Ford F-150 XLT pickup, operated by 41-year-old Joshua D. Ross, of Marienville, was stopped in the right lane of Route 208 with its left turn signal on and a 2006 GM Sierra, operated by 41-year-old Jamie E. Colwell, of Knox, behind it.

According to police, a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 24-year-old Jeanna L. Showers, of Knox, then struck the rear end of the Sierra, pushing it into the Ford.

Police say all three drivers were using seat belts, but a passenger in Ross’s vehicle, 36-year-old Tamie R. Bradybaugh, of Marienville, was not.

Knox Area Ambulance Service transported Showers to UPMC Northwest for suspected minor injuries.

Colwell, Ross, and Bradybaugh were not injured.

Showers’ vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, June 17, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.