Knox Woman Injured in Chain Reaction Crash on Route 208

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman was injured in a chain reaction crash that occurred last Saturday on State Route 208.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:49 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, on Route 208 at its intersection with Ogden Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2003 Ford F-150 XLT pickup, operated by 41-year-old Joshua D. Ross, of Marienville, was stopped in the right lane of Route 208 with its left turn signal on and a 2006 GM Sierra, operated by 41-year-old Jamie E. Colwell, of Knox, behind it.

According to police, a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 24-year-old Jeanna L. Showers, of Knox, then struck the rear end of the Sierra, pushing it into the Ford.

Police say all three drivers were using seat belts, but a passenger in Ross’s vehicle, 36-year-old Tamie R. Bradybaugh, of Marienville, was not.

Knox Area Ambulance Service transported Showers to UPMC Northwest for suspected minor injuries.

Colwell, Ross, and Bradybaugh were not injured.

Showers’ vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, June 17, 2020.

