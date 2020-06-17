BREAKING NEWS: Lucinda Couple Killed in Ohio Motorcycle Crash

GIRARD, Ohio (EYT) – A Lucinda couple were killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred on Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Girard, Ohio.

(PHOTO Courtesy wfmj.com)

According to an online article on wfmj.com, the names of the couple killed in a traffic accident on I-80 in Girard, Ohio were released.

The crash happened around noon on Tuesday, June 16, as 71-year-old Donald Snyder, of Lucinda, Pa., was operating a 1992 Honda Goldwing Tricycle on I-80 West and swerved to avoid debris along the westbound lane, according to Ohio state troopers.

Police say the tricycle overturned, ejecting Snyder and his 55-year-old passenger Christina Borton, also of Lucinda.

A 2010 Freightliner semi-tractor with double trailers was headed west in the left lane and struck both victims and the trike, according to police.

Police say Borton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Snyder was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Interstate 80 westbound was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.