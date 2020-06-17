 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: Lucinda Couple Killed in Ohio Motorcycle Crash

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

trike accident.GIRARD, Ohio (EYT) – A Lucinda couple were killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred on Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Girard, Ohio.

(PHOTO Courtesy wfmj.com)

According to an online article on wfmj.com, the names of the couple killed in a traffic accident on I-80 in Girard, Ohio were released.

The crash happened around noon on Tuesday, June 16, as 71-year-old Donald Snyder, of Lucinda, Pa., was operating a 1992 Honda Goldwing Tricycle on I-80 West and swerved to avoid debris along the westbound lane, according to Ohio state troopers.

Police say the tricycle overturned, ejecting Snyder and his 55-year-old passenger Christina Borton, also of Lucinda.

A 2010 Freightliner semi-tractor with double trailers was headed west in the left lane and struck both victims and the trike, according to police.

Police say Borton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Snyder was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Interstate 80 westbound was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.