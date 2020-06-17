Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cashew Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Serve this quick and healthy sandwich with a side of fresh fruit!

Cashew Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Ingredients

2 cups diced cooked chicken



1/2 cup chopped salted cashews1/2 cup chopped red apple1/2 cup chopped peeled cucumber1/2 cup mayonnaise1/2 teaspoon sugar1/2 teaspoon saltDash pepper6 croissants, split6 lettuce leaves

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine chicken, cashews, apple, and cucumber.

~In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, sugar, salt, and pepper. Stir into chicken mixture. Serve on rolls with lettuce (if desired).

