Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cashew Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
Serve this quick and healthy sandwich with a side of fresh fruit!
Cashew Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Ingredients
2 cups diced cooked chicken
1/2 cup chopped salted cashews
1/2 cup chopped red apple
1/2 cup chopped peeled cucumber
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
Dash pepper
6 croissants, split
6 lettuce leaves
Directions
~In a large bowl, combine chicken, cashews, apple, and cucumber.
~In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, sugar, salt, and pepper. Stir into chicken mixture. Serve on rolls with lettuce (if desired).
